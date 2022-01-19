Hafeez urges authorities to pass a bill against fixing as soon as possible

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested that a bill against ‘fixing’ be passed as soon as possible.

The 41-year-old expressed surprise at the bill’s lengthy delay and encouraged appropriate authorities to pass it as soon as possible.

During the term of former PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, the board sought to establish legislation requiring people implicated in fixing to pay high fines and face a ban. A 77-page proposal was created to save the game from being fixed in Pakistan, but there has been no more progress in this area.

“I read somewhere that ex-chairman Ehsan Mani was looking to pass a bill that a player can’t again represent Pakistan after being involved in fixing,” Hafeez said.

“I can’t comprehend why it has not been passed yet. Why people are in hesitation to take this patriotic decision, it should be approved soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hafeez remembered what PCB authorities informed him after he refused to play with a match-fixer. He admitted to being depressed but resolved to channel his good energy into serving Pakistan cricket with pride.

“It was shocking for me after I was told by Najam Sethi and Shahryar Khan. I can’t compromise on principle stance as Pakistan’s pride is my utmost priority. A true patriot would never listen to this. I decided to carry on and said to myself ‘why do I have to waste my positive energy on it?” he maintained.

On the other hand, the former all-rounder said that no one had the courage to give him anything linked to fixing during his 18-year career.

“It never happened. I think it was because of my lifestyle as I didn’t allow anyone to think something like this and talk to me for this act,” he added.

It should be noted that Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 12,780 runs across all formats. He also had 253 wickets to his name.