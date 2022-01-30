Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm

Hania Aamir has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador

Hania Amir

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and television actor, has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We are thrilled to continue our connection with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi’s Brand Ambassador,” the PSL franchise declared on Twitter.

“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm in something cool very soon,” it added.

Aside from Hania, the PSL franchise has also named Farhan Saeed, a well-known musician and actor, as a brand ambassador for the team.

The PSL franchise also has brand ambassadors in the form of Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman Khan. Mahira Khan has been linked to Zalmi for four years in a row.

 

