Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm

Harbhajan Singh believes India will win third Test against South Africa, which will decide the series

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has a good chance of winning the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town and clinching their first-ever Test series victory in the Proteas nation because of the fast-bowling quality of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh bids adieu from all forms of competitive cricket. (File)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has a good chance of winning the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town and clinching their first-ever Test series victory in the Proteas nation because of the fast-bowling quality of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“When we toured or any other team toured we never had the luxury of four fast bowlers to bowl at 145 on those pitches and now Team India is full of fast bowlers. They have quality fast bowlers Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. They are top-class bowlers.” According to Hindustan Times, Harbhajan remarked

“Had India had those sort of bowlers been there earlier then India would have achieved this feat much earlier than now. So, yes it is a great opportunity for India to win the series in South Africa and I hope they do so and in the last game. South Africa played better. They went on to win the game. I think overall Team India in Cape Town will be on top of their game and they will win the series there and that is what I feel,”

He also made a comparison between the old Proteas team and the present one, stating “South Africa those days were a very different team and a very strong team and honestly with this South African team with all due respect I don’t think they have that, they don’t have it in them to beat India.”

“The Indian team is way too strong for South Africa, and the day they were leaving for South Africa, I said this is India’s best chance to beat South Africa in their backyard because the quality of batting in the South African team is not there,” While encouraging India to win the last Test as well as the first-ever Test series in South Africa, Harbhajan stated.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
World number one Barty wins Adelaide International

CANBERRA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- World number one Ash Barty has got...
7 hours ago
Rising Covid-19 cases: PCB mulls strategy for PSL 2022

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to...
7 hours ago
PCB awards in retrospect: Rizwan wins big after fabulous 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a virtual digital ceremony of the...
8 hours ago
PSG visit Lyon as Covid-hit Ligue 1 returns

Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action this weekend at struggling Lyon,...
8 hours ago
Juve draw dents Napoli's title hopes    

Napoli on Thursday were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus that...
8 hours ago
Trippier’s arrival begins new ownership era at New Castle

England defender Kieran Trippier became Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sajal Aly
27 seconds ago
Is Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
Burcu Kirati
2 mins ago
Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet

Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the...
Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan
7 mins ago
Australia’s ‘vital’ tour to Pakistan is backed by Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan

Shane Warne, an ex-Australian spinner, and Michael Vaughan, a former England captain,...
China Focus: Winter Olympics spurs foreign sports brands' investments in China
8 mins ago
China Focus: Winter Olympics spurs foreign sports brands’ investments in China

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Opening a new outlet at an ice...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600