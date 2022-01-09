Harbhajan Singh believes India will win third Test against South Africa, which will decide the series

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has a good chance of winning the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town and clinching their first-ever Test series victory in the Proteas nation because of the fast-bowling quality of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“When we toured or any other team toured we never had the luxury of four fast bowlers to bowl at 145 on those pitches and now Team India is full of fast bowlers. They have quality fast bowlers Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. They are top-class bowlers.” According to Hindustan Times, Harbhajan remarked

“Had India had those sort of bowlers been there earlier then India would have achieved this feat much earlier than now. So, yes it is a great opportunity for India to win the series in South Africa and I hope they do so and in the last game. South Africa played better. They went on to win the game. I think overall Team India in Cape Town will be on top of their game and they will win the series there and that is what I feel,”

He also made a comparison between the old Proteas team and the present one, stating “South Africa those days were a very different team and a very strong team and honestly with this South African team with all due respect I don’t think they have that, they don’t have it in them to beat India.”

“The Indian team is way too strong for South Africa, and the day they were leaving for South Africa, I said this is India’s best chance to beat South Africa in their backyard because the quality of batting in the South African team is not there,” While encouraging India to win the last Test as well as the first-ever Test series in South Africa, Harbhajan stated.