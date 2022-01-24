Harsha Bhogle says, ‘Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan’ after Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan got ICC Awards

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards are encouraging signs for Pakistan’s cricket.

Babar Azam was awarded ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Shaheen Afridi was awarded ICC Cricketer of the Year, and Mohammad Rizwan was awarded ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, prompting Bhogle’s praise.

“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are two of the brightest talents in world cricket. The ICC honours list is just a reflection of that. And you can’t do more than Rizwan did in T20 cricket. Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan,” wrote Bhogle on his official Twitter account.

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan’s outstanding three records.

“#incredible3 The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning… @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 @iShaheenAfridi @ICCAwards,” wrote Ramiz on his official Twitter account,” said Ramiz Raja.