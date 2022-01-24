Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:25 am

Harsha Bhogle says, ‘Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan’ after Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan got ICC Awards

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards are encouraging signs for Pakistan's cricket.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:25 am
Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle. © The Final Word cricket podcast YouTube

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards are encouraging signs for Pakistan’s cricket.

Babar Azam was awarded ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Shaheen Afridi was awarded ICC Cricketer of the Year, and Mohammad Rizwan was awarded ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, prompting Bhogle’s praise.

“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are two of the brightest talents in world cricket. The ICC honours list is just a reflection of that. And you can’t do more than Rizwan did in T20 cricket. Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan,” wrote Bhogle on his official Twitter account.

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan’s outstanding three records.

“#incredible3 The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning… @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 @iShaheenAfridi @ICCAwards,” wrote Ramiz on his official Twitter account,” said Ramiz Raja.

Read More

5 hours ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
6 hours ago
Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay...
6 hours ago
PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...
7 hours ago
PSL 7: will come up with different plan for PSL 2022, says Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans are the incumbent HBL Pakistan Super League...
8 hours ago
PSL 7: Who has most catches in history of PSL?

PSL 7: Since its start in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
10 hours ago
Joe Root named men's Test player of the year

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the England skipper Joe Root...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups...
Desi Bride
2 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Desi Bride and her Squad Perform Bhangra to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You

A video of a desi bride and her bridal party grooving to...
Kourtney Kardashian
9 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves. The...
Old couple kisses
11 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Old Couple Kisses While Working Out Together

We have an extremely adorable video in today's dose of comforting stuff....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement