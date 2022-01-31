Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:56 am

Here are the reasons why Karachi kings fail to perform well

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:56 am
kings

Image: Twitter

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have displayed poor performance during the ongoing tournament, which was unexpected, especially after appointing a new skipper.

Babar Azam, last year in T20 World Cup, led the Green Shirts to a historic win over their arch-rivals India, has now been appointed as a new skipper for the Kings in place of Imad Wasim.

Despite the new captain, the Kings have been failing to perform up to mark in the ongoing first leg of the tournament.

They’ve lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultan, six wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators, and it appears that their losing trend will continue.

Here are some of the reasons for failing to perform well;

Team reliance on top-order

The Kings appear to rely heavily on the top of the order — Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam — to score runs, as none of the batters after them appear to be up to par.

Babar trying to add runs on the scorecard

The captain is attempting to maintain his “brand identity” as the one who scores runs for the team when it is most needed, much like he does in international cricket.

As a result, the 27-year-old is not scoring on the powerplay, when he should be hitting hard, and prefers to play a longer inning than other batters.

Absence of Mohammad Amir

The former pacer is among the top wicket-takers of the tournament. But he may not be able to take part in the matches due to his injury just a few hours before the first match.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

11 hours ago
PCB: Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander applied for coaching role

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received applications from...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans | QG VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PSL 7: In the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League...
12 hours ago
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Karachi Kings | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars towards victory over Karachi Kings...
13 hours ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings Lahore Qalanders...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Colin Munro landed in Karachi to join Islamabad United for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Colin Munro, the ex-New Zealand brilliant opening batsman, has arrived...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans loses three foreign players for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans have been dealt a setback with the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

chinese covid
7 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
10 mins ago
Resource allocation mechanism under PFC our core demand: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Chairperson Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that...
11 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry urges political parties to unite for constitutional amendment

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the political parties to...
india covid
13 mins ago
India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600