Here are the reasons why Karachi kings fail to perform well

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have displayed poor performance during the ongoing tournament, which was unexpected, especially after appointing a new skipper.

Babar Azam, last year in T20 World Cup, led the Green Shirts to a historic win over their arch-rivals India, has now been appointed as a new skipper for the Kings in place of Imad Wasim.

Despite the new captain, the Kings have been failing to perform up to mark in the ongoing first leg of the tournament.

They’ve lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultan, six wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators, and it appears that their losing trend will continue.

Here are some of the reasons for failing to perform well;

Team reliance on top-order

The Kings appear to rely heavily on the top of the order — Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam — to score runs, as none of the batters after them appear to be up to par.

Babar trying to add runs on the scorecard

The captain is attempting to maintain his “brand identity” as the one who scores runs for the team when it is most needed, much like he does in international cricket.

As a result, the 27-year-old is not scoring on the powerplay, when he should be hitting hard, and prefers to play a longer inning than other batters.

Absence of Mohammad Amir

The former pacer is among the top wicket-takers of the tournament. But he may not be able to take part in the matches due to his injury just a few hours before the first match.

