Huraira looks to replicate QeA Trophy show in PSL

The 19-year-old will be representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2022

Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy’s latest edition witnessed the emerging talent of Northern’s right-handed batter Mohammad Huraira who ended up as the top run-scorer of the tournament.

The 19-year-old piled up 986 runs in 11 matches with the help of three centuries and five fifties in the country’s premium long-format domestic tournament. With these phenomenal numbers, he joined the elite club of players who stood as the highest run-getter of the tournament on their debut season, which includes the legendary Hanif Mohammad (1953/54), Talat Ali (1970/71) and Mahmood Ahmed (1976/77).

His outstanding run in the tournament also featured a triple century.

Huraira’s extraordinary performances immediately grabbed the attention of the whole cricketing fraternity in the country. Moreover, he was drafted by Islamabad United in the Emerging player category for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The talented batter, who is the nephew of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, has set his eyes on giving his best performance in the tournament.

The 19-year-old accredited his father for the little success he has achieved during his brief career so far, saying that his parent started training him at an early age and has worked tirelessly to improve his skills.

“My father always wanted me to become a cricketer,” he said while talking to Bol News. “He [my father] really worked hard. He started training me at home from my childhood. I remember he used to train me in the backyard. He was my first cricket coach.”

He started playing cricket regularly at Amir Wasim Cricket Academy and the former First-Class cricketer worked extremely hard with him to convince him to play the game as an opening batter.

“I started opening the innings following the suggestion of my coach late Amir Wasim,” he revealed.

The promising cricketer, who represented Pakistan in the U19 World Cup in 2020, got the news about his induction in the two-time champions Islamabad United’s ranks when he was at home. He was ecstatic to learn about it.

“When I told the family, they were thrilled, especially my father because he has the biggest role to play in my success,” he shared.

Getting a chance in the PSL is an important milestone in Huraira’s career and he terms his selection as the payback of his continuous hard work.

“There are numerous big names in Islamabad United, including Alex Hales and others who have played in different parts of the world. Learning from them will be my aim and their experience will surely be beneficial for me,” he reminisced.

Aiming to shine at the big stage

The teenager wants to make a mark in the premium T20 competition of Pakistan like he did in the QeA Trophy.

The young batter did not sound like getting carried away with the big opportunity and is determined to perform at whatever number he is assigned in the batting order by the franchise.

“I play according to the situation,” he said. “I play in the top order but as a professional player, it doesn’t matter at which number I get a chance to play. I will try to prove myself.”

Although red-ball cricket is the favourite format of Huraira, from the day he is picked by United for the upcoming season of the PSL, he has been preparing himself for the shorter format.

“I was playing red-ball cricket in QeA Trophy and now I have to play in a shorter format, so I have prepared myself according to the T20 format,” he explained. “I always set small targets and try to play according to the match. I try to stay on the wicket as much as I can and then play according to the requirement of my team.”

He believes that if a player is impressive in red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket becomes easy for them.

Huraira further stated that he wants to follow the footsteps of players including Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and others, who have made their way into the national team by impressing selectors in the franchise-based league.

“Like any other player, my dream is to represent Pakistan in all formats,” he said.

Competing against uncle

The Sialkot-born emerging talent loves playing straight drives and back-foot punches just like his idol New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson.

He wants to model his game after the second-highest Test run-scorer for the Kiwis and looks up to him to learn more about batting.

“I watch his videos whenever I get the spare time, I observe his batting and try to implement it in my game what I learn from him,” he added.

Talking about being the nephew of Pakistan’s former captain Shoaib Malik, Huraira said that his uncle is a world-class player and practising and playing with him has nurtured his game.

“He has taught me a lot about game awareness,” he shared.

Huraira who is going to don the red and orange of Islamabad United during the upcoming PSL will come face to face against his uncle when the two-time champions will compete against Peshawar Zalmi.

However, he is confident that despite learning from his uncle, they will be just two players from two competing teams on the field.

“Shoaib Malik is playing for Peshawar Zalmi. If he comes to bowl against me, I will try to play to the best of my ability because on the field, we are all players and we are competing with each other,” he said.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here