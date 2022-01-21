ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s the complete list of the fixtures
The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been released, with 16 nations slated to compete in October and November 2022 in Australia.
The tournament will take place from Sunday, October 18 to Sunday, November 13 and will include 16 teams competing in seven cities in Australia. Twelve of the 16 nations have already been confirmed, with Global Qualifying determining the last four.
Both teams have been assigned to Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round will join them in the group.
Meanwhile, here is the schedule for the 12 nations that have already confirmed their participation in the competition.
T20WC 2022 Fixtures
Afghanistan
- 22 Oct – England, Perth
- 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide
Australia
- 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney
- 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 28 Oct – England, Melbourne
- 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide
Bangladesh
- 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney
- 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane
- 02 Nov – India, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide
England
- 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth
- 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane
- 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
India
- 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth
- 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
Namibia
- 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
New Zealand
- 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney
- 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne
- 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 01 Nov – England, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide
Pakistan
- 23 Oct – India, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth
- 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
Scotland
- 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart
- 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
- 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
South Africa
- 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney
- 30 Oct – India, Perth
- 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide
Sri Lanka
- 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
West Indies
- 17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart
- 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
- 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!
All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 20, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news