ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s the complete list of the fixtures

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been released, with 16 nations slated to compete in October and November 2022 in Australia.

The tournament will take place from Sunday, October 18 to Sunday, November 13 and will include 16 teams competing in seven cities in Australia. Twelve of the 16 nations have already been confirmed, with Global Qualifying determining the last four.

Both teams have been assigned to Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round will join them in the group.

Meanwhile, here is the schedule for the 12 nations that have already confirmed their participation in the competition.

T20WC 2022 Fixtures

Afghanistan

22 Oct – England, Perth 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide

Australia

22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth 28 Oct – England, Melbourne 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide

Bangladesh

24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane 02 Nov – India, Adelaide 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide

England

22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

India

23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

Namibia

16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

New Zealand

22 Oct – Australia, Sydney 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney 01 Nov – England, Brisbane 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide

Pakistan

23 Oct – India, Melbourne 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

Scotland

17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

South Africa

24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney 30 Oct – India, Perth 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide

Sri Lanka

16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

West Indies

17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart