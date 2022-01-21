Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 01:05 pm

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s the complete list of the fixtures

ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been released, with 16 nations slated to compete in October and November 2022 in Australia.

The tournament will take place from Sunday, October 18 to Sunday, November 13 and will include 16 teams competing in seven cities in Australia. Twelve of the 16 nations have already been confirmed, with Global Qualifying determining the last four.

Both teams have been assigned to Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the ICC  Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round will join them in the group.

Meanwhile, here is the schedule for the 12 nations that have already confirmed their participation in the competition.

T20WC 2022 Fixtures

Afghanistan

  1. 22 Oct – England, Perth
  2. 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne
  3. 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
  4. 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane
  5. 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide

Australia

  1. 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney
  2. 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
  3. 28 Oct – England, Melbourne
  4. 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane
  5. 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide

Bangladesh

  1. 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart
  2. 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney
  3. 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane
  4. 02 Nov – India, Adelaide
  5. 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide

England

  1. 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth
  2. 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
  3. 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne
  4. 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane
  5. 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

India

  1. 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne
  2. 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
  3. 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth
  4. 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
  5. 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

Namibia

  1. 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong
  2. 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
  3. 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

New Zealand

  1. 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney
  2. 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne
  3. 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
  4. 01 Nov – England, Brisbane
  5. 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide

Pakistan

  1. 23 Oct – India, Melbourne
  2. 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth
  3. 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
  4. 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney
  5. 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

Scotland

  1. 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart
  2. 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
  3. 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

South Africa

  1. 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart
  2. 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney
  3. 30 Oct – India, Perth
  4. 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney
  5. 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide

Sri Lanka

  1. 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong
  2. 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
  3. 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

West Indies

  1. 17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart
  2. 19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
  3. 21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart

Read More

14 hours ago
PSL 7: I don't perceive any major weaknesses in the Lahore Qalandars, says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is sure that his squad...
14 hours ago
Fatima Sana named in ICC Women's ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: People used to accuse me of nepotism because my father, says Azam Khan

PSL 7: After leaving Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United, Pakistan's hard-hitting...
15 hours ago
When PSL 2022 Anthem Will be Released? Find Out

PSL 2022 Anthem: The anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Atif Rana, Aaqib Javed confident Shaheen Afridi will change Lahore Qalandars' fate in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Atif Rana, the chief executive of the Lahore Qalandars, and...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood test positive for Covid ahead of PSL 2022

PSL 7: Before leaving for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
2 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
PM's
43 mins ago
PM Imran says govt’s economic reforms success recognised internationally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government’s economic reforms...
Netflix CEO
45 mins ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes reconciliation
47 mins ago
Camila Cabello sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who broke up amicably after two years...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement