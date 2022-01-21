ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Schedule, Pakistan Vs India to Clash on 23 Oct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has published the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played across Australia by 16 countries.

The ICC announced that the World Cup will be held from October 18 to November 13, with the competition taking place under the lights of seven cities across Australia.

Twelve of the sixteen nations have already been confirmed, with the remaining four selected by Global Qualifying.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been assigned to Group 2 in the Super 12 phase, like they were in the previous tournament.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2022 campaign against archrival India on October 23rd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will begin at 1300 PKT.

On October 27th, Pakistan will meet the winner of Group B’s first round, which is most likely to be West Indies. The Green Shirts will face the runner-up of Group A in the first round on October 30th, which may be Namibia based on seedings.

Pakistan fixtures list for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup – 2022. pic.twitter.com/x6XLOTRkhJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 21, 2022

The Pakistani team will face South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 3. (SCG). The previous champions will face Bangladesh in their final group encounter on November 6th in Adelaide.

The semi-finals will be held on November 9 and 10 at the SCG and Adelaide Oval, respectively. The Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final for the first time.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final will be played under lights at the MCG on November 13, 2022.