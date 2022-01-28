Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm

ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

28th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm
Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19

Pakistan are ready to lock horns with Australia in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Pakistani team, led by Qasim Akram, has been a force to be reckoned with at this year’s World Cup. With three wins and a net run rate of 2.302, they topped Group C.

In their previous match, they had a nine-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG). Pakistan bowled PNG out for 50 in 22.4 overs after being put in to bat first. A three-wicket haul from Ahmed Khan was followed by a five-wicket haul by Muhammad Shehzad. With plenty of overs left, Pakistan smashed their target.

Australia, led by Cooper Connolly, on the other hand, came in second place in the points table with two victories and a net run rate of 0.089. Australia’s captain. They beat Scotland by seven wickets on January 19 at the Conaree Sports Club, and they’ll be fresh for their next match.

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Match Details

Scotland scored 237-8 thanks to 54 runs apiece from Charlie Tear and Tomas Macintosh. The Australians were led by wicket-takers William Salzmann and Aidan Cahill, who both took two wickets. Teague Wyllie’s undefeated 101-run innings helped Australia complete their goal in 39.5 overs.

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Quarter-Final 3 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: January 28, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The pitch is expected to be a decent one for batting, but the team batting second may have an advantage. Run-making isn’t that difficult, as Dewald Brevis and Jacob Bethell have demonstrated. We can expect a big impact from the spinners in this game.

Probable XIs

Pakistan U19

Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Rizwan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan.

Australia U19

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Corey Miller, Tobias Snell (wk), Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Joshua Garner, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa.

