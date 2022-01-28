ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

ICC U19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

Pakistan are ready to lock horns with Australia in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Pakistani team, led by Qasim Akram, has been a force to be reckoned with at this year’s World Cup. With three wins and a net run rate of 2.302, they topped Group C.

In their previous match, they had a nine-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG). Pakistan bowled PNG out for 50 in 22.4 overs after being put in to bat first. A three-wicket haul from Ahmed Khan was followed by a five-wicket haul by Muhammad Shehzad. With plenty of overs left, Pakistan smashed their target.

Australia, led by Cooper Connolly, on the other hand, came in second place in the points table with two victories and a net run rate of 0.089. Australia’s captain. They beat Scotland by seven wickets on January 19 at the Conaree Sports Club, and they’ll be fresh for their next match.

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Match Details

Scotland scored 237-8 thanks to 54 runs apiece from Charlie Tear and Tomas Macintosh. The Australians were led by wicket-takers William Salzmann and Aidan Cahill, who both took two wickets. Teague Wyllie’s undefeated 101-run innings helped Australia complete their goal in 39.5 overs.