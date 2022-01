ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Squads: All you need to Know

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Squad: The 14th edition of U-19 World Cup will be held in four nations in the West Indies, with 48 matches planned in total. The group stage will take place from January 14 to 22, with the plate stage beginning from the 25th. The final will took place on February 5.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule:

15 January 2022

Canada vs UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Ireland vs Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana

Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

16 January 2022

Bangladesh vs England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

17 January 2022

West Indies vs Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

18 January 2022

England vs Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa vs Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Afghanistan vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

19 January 2022

Australia vs Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

20 January 2022

England vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Zimbabwe vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

21 January 2022

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

22 January 2022

Bangladesh vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate and Super League fixtures

25 January 2022

Pre-quarter finals 1 – A3 vs B4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Pre-quarter finals 2 – B3 vs A4, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

26 January 2022

Pre-quarter finals 3 – C3 vs D4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Pre-quarter finals 4 – D3 vs C4, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

Super League quarter-final 1 – A1 vs B2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

27 January 2022

Super League quarter-final 2 – D1 vs C2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

28 January 2022

Super League quarter-final 3 – C1 vs D2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Plate Semi-final 1 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

PPOSF1 – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

29 January 2022

Plate Semi-final 2 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

PPOSF2 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Super League Quarter-final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

30 January 2022

Loser of SLQF2 vs Loser of SLQF3 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

15th/16th place-playoff, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

13th/14th place-playoff, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

31 January 2022

Loser of SLQF1 vs Loser of SLQF4 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

11/12th place-playoff – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

Final, Plate – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

1 February 2022

Semi-Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

2 February 2022

Semi-Final – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

5 February 2022

Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

India squad:

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.