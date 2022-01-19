Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 08:08 pm

If Sarfraz Ahmed gets angry, I will give reaction outside the ground, says Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi, a former Test captain and notable all-rounder, has stated that if Sarfraz Ahmed gets angry, he will react outside the ground. I will play, but I will not allow the captain to think I am old.

Talking to the media at the Quetta Gladiator ceremony, Afridi said, “I have become a part of Quetta Gladiator this year as promised. Sarfraz Ahmed is my favourite captain. I am happy to play with Sarfraz and Quetta Gladiator, I will try my best to make Quetta fight as much as I can. The players who do it will be appreciated, as a senior player I will teach the team to fight, there will be an effort to minimize mistakes, and the players will have to follow the game plan of the captain,”

In response to a question regarding Corona, he said, “The number of Corona patients in Karachi is increasing day by day and their number has reached 40%. The number of spectators on the spot will be reduced,”

“The league should be postponed or additional players should be kept. By this only it is possible to hold the event. Our job is to play cricket. I will let the captain’s anger be a natural process, I will let Sarfraz play with his own style but at the same time I will not let the captain feel that I am old,” says Afridi.

“This is my last and final decision that PSL 7 will be my last edition,” he added.

He smiled and said, “Now my parts are responding, first there was pain in the knees, then there was pain in the joints, now there is a back problem, now cricket competitions are getting tougher, but in other leagues I will continue to participate.” He concluded.

