09th Jan, 2022. 10:05 pm

In-Game Penalty For Slow Overrate In T20Is Under New ICC Rules

In both men's and women's T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has added an In-Game Penalty for slow overrates, which will take effect this month.

A fielding side must be able to bowl the first ball of the final over of their innings by the allocated time for the completion of the innings, according to the ICC’s overrate regulations. Teams will be allowed one fewer fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings if they fail to do so.

The ICC has also included an optional drinks pause midway through the innings in bilateral T20 cricket as part of the planned adjustments.

Teams can now take a two-and-a-half-minute break in the middle of each inning if both teams agree at the start of the series.

