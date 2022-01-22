Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:21 pm

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Updates, World Giants beats India Maharajas by 3 Wickets

India Maharajas vs World Giants

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming and Live Telecast Information India Maharajas and World Giants will face off in the third match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The match between the India Maharajas and the World Giants will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Updates

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2022. India Maharajas vs World Giants match will take place on January 22, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman.

It’s Venugopal who bowls the last over! RP Singh is off the field. Tahir on strike. First ball – six! Second ball – Tahir turns down the single. Third ball – six over long off. Tahir (52* off 19 balls) has won the World Giants the match! What a rabbit he has pulled out of the hat!

World Giants 210-7 (19.3 overs) beat India Maharajas 209-3 (20 overs) by 3 wickets

