Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 12:38 am

ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

Google

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — The first day of the International Skating Union (ISU) European Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday witnessed world champions Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov and Andrei Mozalev of Russia taking the lead in the pairs and men’s short programs respectively.

At Tondiraba Ice Hall in the Estonian capital, 2020 World Junior Champion Mozalev, as a last-minute replacement of compatriot Mikhail Kolyada who withdrew citing injury, led in the men’s short program with 99.76 points, followed by teammates Mark Kondratiuk and Evgeni Semenenko in second and third respectively.

Reigning European bronze medalist Morisi Kvitelashvili, who currently represents Georgia, came fourth with 92.76 points, while Daniel Grassl of Italy ranked fifth with 91.75 points and Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia sixth with 90.24 points.

Thirty-three male athletes competed in the short program and the top 24 will advance into Friday’s free skating event.

In the pairs short program, Russia’s reigning World Champions Mishina/Galliamov earned 82.36 points, taking the lead ahead of teammates Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov, and two-time European Champions Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitri Kozlovskii.

Twenty-one pairs competed in the short program, while the top 16 will advance into free skating on Thursday.

A total of eight competitions in singles, pairs and ice dance will take place during the European Figure Skating Championships 2022 from January 12 to 16.

Tallinn hosts the ISU European Figure Skating Championships for the second time since 2010. The ISU European Championships return after the event had to be cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
Villa's El Ghazi joins Everton on loan

LONDON: Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League...
2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja orders to install defibrillators in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has requested that...
2 hours ago
Pat Cummins is looking forward to Pakistan tour, ‘looking really positive’

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test skipper and renowned bowler, is looking forward to...
3 hours ago
Ramiz Raja discusses the possibility of reviving the Pakistan-India contest, 'We have to do it for the fans'

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has spoken...
4 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, to sing HBL PSL 7 anthem

PSL 2022 Anthem: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the HBL Pakistan Super...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing PSL 2022 anthem

PSL 7: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Joe Root
2 mins ago
Joe Root is undecided about participating in IPL Mega Event

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that he is considering entering...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
8 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S launch teased

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S : We've known about an incoming Xiaomi Redmi...
Fiji's GDP forecast to increase over coming years: World Bank report
11 mins ago
Fiji’s GDP forecast to increase over coming years: World Bank report

SUVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Fiji is forecast to have some of...
11 mins ago
Bollywood actors who will rule the industry in 2022

The year 2022 is very happening for many big names of B-Town,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600