Juve draw dents Napoli’s title hopes    

Inter Milan are leading the table, while AC Milan are just behind them

Napoli on Thursday were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus that left them lagging behind in the Serie A title race, on a day where the dominant topic was the coronavirus cloud hanging over the league.

Dries Mertens opened the account in the 23rd minute for Napoli, who performed well in an open game at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. However, they were pegged back eight minutes after half-time when Federico Chiesa’s deflected shot squirmed past David Ospina.

Both players had chances to win the match but were saved by Ospina and Juve stopper Wojciech Szczesny; nevertheless, an intense contest eventually petered out into a draw.

Napoli lag six points behind the leaders and reigning champions Inter Milan, whose early match at Bologna was the first of four not to take place after their hosts were banned from playing by local health authorities to keep a Covid cluster at the club under control.

Juve meanwhile missed the chance to put pressure on fourth-placed Atalanta in the Champions League race, as they sit three points back in fifth having played a game more after the Bergamo outfit’s match with Torino was also shelved.

“We have to look at the game positively, as a point gained,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan in hunt

The draw was a great result for AC Milan, who are just one point behind local rivals Inter after two early goals from Olivier Giroud and Junior Messias and a late strike from Rafael Leao earned Stefano Pioli’s side an entertaining 3-1 win over Roma at the San Siro.

Milan were missing their two starting centre-backs Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori, as well as a host of other players due to Covid infections or the Cup of Nations, but could have scored more after also striking the woodwork twice.

Leao struck the crucial third goal eight minutes from the end after Roma, who had pulled a goal back through Tammy Abraham and were down to 10 men following the 75th-minute sending off of Rick Karsdorp, had gone close with Abraham and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“I knew we were going to play well today… This win is a great sign for how we need to play in the second half of the season,” Pioli told DAZN.

Roma finished the match with nine men when Gianluca Mancini picked up a second yellow card and gave away a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Leao, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s spot-kick was well-saved by Rui Patricio.

Jose Mourinho’s team are six points from the Champions League places alongside Lazio, who could only draw 3-3 with Empoli.

Covid chaos

Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese have been barred from playing their matches by the local health authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Serie A released a new protocol that insisted on teams playing matches as long as they had 13 players (including one goalkeeper) available who were born before December 31 2003, otherwise they would be handed a 3-0 defeat and be docked a point.

However, figures from across the game have bemoaned the inconsistent decision making affecting teams who are left in the hands of the local authorities that answer to regional governments and act independently of one another.

“We’re in the hands of 20 regions and what is considered a cluster in one isn’t in another. If the decision comes from the ASL (Azienda Sanitaria Locale) then it’s hard to make a protocol (for the whole league),” said Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

The confusion was highlighted when Napoli defied isolation orders for Piotr Zielinski, Amir Rrahmani and Stanislav Lobotka and put the trio in their starting line-up against Juve, with the Gazzetta Dello Sport reporting that the southern club were exploiting discrepancies between government and Italian FA rules on quarantines for close contact cases.

Later on Thursday, regional affairs minister Mariastella Gelmini said there would be a meeting between the government, regions and Serie A with the objective of “ensuring uniformity” in the league.