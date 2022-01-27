Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | KK VS MS

A blockbuster match-up to resume PSL 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings take on Muhammad Rizwan’s Mumbai Indians, in Karachi . Who’ll kick off of this tournament on a high? Follow BOL News; ball-by-ball commentary here

The 1st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live score updates:

The stage is set! No better place than the National Stadium in Karachi this evening 😍 It's the start of cricket's biggest festival of the year in Pakistan. How excited are you? #KarachiKings #MultanSultans #KKvsMS #HBLPSL7 #PSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/KNm2mHdeCd — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 27, 2022

Match Details

1st Match, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 27th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan