Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | KK VS MS
A blockbuster match-up to resume PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings take on Muhammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans, in Karachi.
The 1st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live score updates:
It’s Karachi vs Multan.
Babar vs Rizwan.
Match Details
1st Match, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 27th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS
Karachi Kings
Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir
Multan Sultan
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan
