Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the Match Between KAR – MUL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 01

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the Match Between KAR – MUL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 01 The first match of the PSL 2022 will have Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans on Thursday 27th January at the National Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans didn’t have a great time in the first half of the PSL 2021.

However, the second half of the tournament saw them making a remarkable turnaround. The Multan Sultans not only reached the playoffs, they went on to win the PSL title as well. Mohammad Rizwan and Team . are looking to look to defend the title ahead of a new season.

In the battle for supremacy, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqbool, and M Rizwan remain in command. As a result of their contributions, the team’s offensive production was impressive last year. Examples of the middle of the pecking order are Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouw.

Multan Sultans batsmen Tim David and David Willey have been brought up to help the team’s depth. It’s not out of the question that one of them will play a pivotal role in the final round. Willey can also be used offensively, and he should be taken seriously. He thrives in two particular situations: power plays and death overs.

One of the league’s top fast bowling groups belongs to Multan Sultans, and it is not an exaggeration. This year’s leading wicket-taker, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani are all among their ranks. Spinner Imran Tahir is their best hope.

However, Karachi Kings also made it to the playoffs, where they met Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 match. Imad Wasim has been relieved of his duties as team captain by Babar Azam. Sharjeel Khan would open the batting for him. Once again, it will be up to both of them to get things going quickly at the top of the list.

M Nabi, Tom Abell, and Lewis Gregory are just a few of the franchise’s many all-rounders. With the bat and the ball, the trio should be able to keep the squad in good shape. It’s been a wonderful year for Joe Clarke. He’ll be a player to keep an eye on throughout the competition.

However, their bowling lack a little. Mohammad Amir must have a stellar season if the Kings are to finish in the top four. M Imran and Lewis Gregory are among the players who will lend a hand to him. Karachi Kings have also hired Chris Jordan, who is expected to assist them in overcoming their current difficulties. The Englishman, on the other hand, would not make his debut until much later in the competition.

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Records:

Stats Matches KAR Won MUL Won N/R Overall 9 5 2 1 At National Cricket Stadium 2 2 0 – In the last 5 matches 5 2 2 1 PSL 2021 2 1 1 –

Recent venue records (Records at National Stadium, Karachi)

Total matches 7 Matches won batting first 5 Matches won bowling first 2 Average 1st Inns scores 191 Average 2nd Inns scores 135 Highest total recorded 208/3 (18.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI Lowest total recorded 60/10 (13.4 Ov) by WI vs PAK Highest score chased 208/3 (18.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI Lowest score defended 172/8 (20 Ov) by PAK vs WI

Toss Prediction for Match 1

The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Predicted Scores for Match 1

Team 1st batting 2nd batting KAR 150-170 140-150 MUL 150-170 130-140

(Teams’ forms) – Oldest to Latest

Karachi Kings: LLWWL

Multan Sultans: WWLWW

Karachi Kings Players Records

Batting

Players Matches Runs Average Babar Azam 131 2737 44.1 Sharjeel Khan 122 3011 26.4 Joe Clarke 99 2645 29.4 Mohammad Nabi, 312 4818 22.6 Imad Wasim 117 2152 12.3 Lewis Gregory 141 1764 21.00

Bowling

Players Matches Wickets Average Mohammad Amir 209 238 22.9 Chris Jordan 247 205 26 Aamir Yamin 98 76 31 Mohammad Ilyas 41 42 25.8 Lewis Gregory 141 131 24 Imad Wasim 117 210 23.7

Multan Sultans Players Records

Batting

Players Matches Runs Average Mohammad Rizwan 102 1681 39.9 Shan Masood 81 1748 22.7 Sohaib Maqsood 153 3606 27.9 Rilee Rossouw 225 5534 29.8 Tim David 76 1672 33.4 Khushdil Shah 38 1829 28.2

Bowling