Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 11:33 pm

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights – Match 4 | PSL 2022 | KK Vs QG

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights – Match 4 – 1st Innings Highlights

Naseem Shah bowled out Karachi Kings’ batting order with a fifer, while Ahsan Ali produced an unbroken 57 to enable Quetta Gladiators win by eight wickets and secure their first win in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Will Smeed scored 30 and Ahsan gave the Gladiators a 76-run opening stand while chasing 114. Sarfaraz Ahmed hit three straight fours in the final over to put the contest out of reach.

Mohammad Imran had raised the Kings’ hopes by dismissing Smeed, but it was all in naught. Imad Wasim, the former captain, was economical with the ball, conceding only 18 runs in four overs.

Quetta easily chased the modest goal as Kings lost their second game in a row this season.

 

Karachi Kings Innings

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah ripped through the Karachi Kings batting line-up with stunning figures of 5-20, limiting them to a 113-run total.

After being invited to bat first by Sarfaraz, Kings’ were under pressure from the start as the Gladiators dominated both with the bowl and in the field.

Except for Aamir Yamin, who scored 20, and Imad Wasim, who scored 26, Babar remained the highest scorer with 32 runs. Otherwise, it was a miserable tale for Kings, who could have been out for even less than 100.

Sohail Tanvir had earlier created havoc on the Kings’ top order, taking two wickets in the third over. Sharjeel Khan and Joe Clarke were dispatched to the pavilion.

Naseem claimed two wickets on two consecutive deliveries in the fifth over. He snubbed Mohammad Nabi like a duck. Tom Lammon was only able to score three runs.

Naseem Shah then grabbed two more wickets, Mohammad Ilyas and Imad Wasim, in the 15th and 17th overs, respectively. In the game, Shah took five wickets.

In the meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and James Faulkner each grabbed one wicket.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

