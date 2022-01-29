Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 pm

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | | KK Vs QG

29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 pm

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | | KK Vs QG
Babar Azam’s Lahore Qalandar’s take on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi .

Follow BOL News;  ball-by-ball updates here: 

The Karachi Kings will face the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 12 games thus far, with Karachi Kings winning five and Quetta Gladiators winning seven.

This will be Karachi Kings’ second match in PSL 2022. They were defeated by Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in their first match. After losing the toss, Karachi Kings scored 124 runs while losing 5 wickets.

 

Match Details

4th Match, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 29th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Romario Shepherd

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs QG

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

PSL 2022 Match 4: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Match Predictions

Karachi Kings are expected to win the toss and the match.

 

