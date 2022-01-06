Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 07:36 pm

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: ‘Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me,’ says Amir Khan

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Amir Khan, a well-known British professional boxer, has revealed that his upcoming battle against Kell Brook is the only thing on his mind, and that he does not believe he will be able to defeat him at the AO Arena in Manchester on 19th February.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook

Amir Khan and Kell Brook. © Twitter

“I’m more confident. The way I’ve gone into training camp and had a few sparring rounds with Crawford, and my sparring work and pad work with Bo-Mac and everyone, it’s back.” Amir Khan told Sky Sports News.

“I feel like when I was 25, 26, and at the peak of my career. I can’t see Kell Brook beating me. I’m a better-skilled fighter, I’ve been in there with better opposition, but look, come fight night, it’s time to show my skills off.” He added.

“I’m just going to keep calm, I’m not going to think too much or get overconfident, because at the end of the day you can’t get too confident about this because one punch can change a fight. I know what I’m doing. I’ve been in this position before. It’s all about staying focused and just sticking to your game plan.” he revealed, regarding his preparations.

“This talk about Kell Brook has been going on for so many years, and I think it’s a good time for me now to put it to a stop and show who the better fighter is. I know Kell thinks he’s the better fighter, but time will tell come Feb 19th.” he stated, about Kell Brook.

“The message for Kell is that I’m glad he’s taking it seriously because it is going to be a massive fight and we want to give the fans a massive fight,” he elaborated.

“We want to give them a good fight where they’re going to enjoy it and both of us are at our best.” He said, about the fans.

“Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me,” Khan stressed.

