Khushdil Shah ties the knot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm
Khushdil Shah

BANNU: Khushdil Shah, a well-known cricketer of Pakistan, married in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim junior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, and other cricketers were among those who attended his wedding in Bannu.

Khushdil Shah married in a simple and traditional wedding ceremony. Photos of Khushdil Shah’s wedding are making the rounds on the internet.

His fans congratulated him on starting a new innings of life and expressed their best wishes.

Khushdil Shah’s wedding images have appeared on social media, although it is unclear with whom he has tied the knot.

It’s worth noting that Shah previously represented Pakistan in a T20 match against Australia in 2020. He will play for Multan Sultans in the next PSL-7 season.

