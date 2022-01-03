Khushdil Shah ties the knot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
BANNU: Khushdil Shah, a well-known cricketer of Pakistan, married in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim junior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, and other cricketers were among those who attended his wedding in Bannu.
Khushdil Shah married in a simple and traditional wedding ceremony. Photos of Khushdil Shah’s wedding are making the rounds on the internet.
♥♥ شادی مبارک خوشدل شاہ ♥♥
پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے سپر اسٹار فخر بنوں خوشدل شاہ اپنی شادی کے موقع پر پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے دیگر سپر اسٹار کھلاڑیوں وکٹ کیپر محمد رضوان، فاسٹ بولر وسیم جونیئر ، آل راونڈر افتخار خان 💐@iMRizwanPak @MuhammadWasim77 @KhushdilShah_ pic.twitter.com/H6EJzNZ6g2
— Wisal khan Wazir (@Wisalkh78944044) January 2, 2022
His fans congratulated him on starting a new innings of life and expressed their best wishes.
Khushdil Shah’s wedding images have appeared on social media, although it is unclear with whom he has tied the knot.
It’s worth noting that Shah previously represented Pakistan in a T20 match against Australia in 2020. He will play for Multan Sultans in the next PSL-7 season.
Read More
Stand-in captain KL Rahul makes 50 for struggling India
JOHANNESBURG: KL Rahul, captaining India in the absence of Virat Kohli, made...
BBL 11: Erin Holland praises Mohammad Hasnain after 'dream' start
BBL 11: Erin Holland, an Australian television commentator, lauded Pakistani pacer Mohammad...
Youtuber Logan Paul faces withdrawal symtoms after quitting marijuana
Logan Paul, a YouTuber, has spoken up about the withdrawal symptoms he...
Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain
SYDNEY: Joe Root said Monday that he has "questions to answer" and will assess...