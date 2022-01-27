Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:06 pm

KK Vs MS: PSL Live Streaming: Watch PSL 7 Live | Complete list of Broadcasters

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:06 pm
Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | KK VS MS

PSL 7 Live Streaming: Find out how, where and when to catch all the T20 action from the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022)
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is determined to take Pakistan cricket all over the world. In this regard, PCB has now struck agreements with some of the world’s greatest broadcasters and live streaming platforms, including Fox Sports, ICC TV, Tapmad, Sony, and others.
PCB has partnered with Australia’s largest sports network, Fox Sports, to air international matches in Pakistan till April 2023. The seventh and eighth editions of the Pakistan Super League will also be broadcast on Fox Sports. With this agreement, Australian cricket fans will be able to watch live coverage of the PSL as well as other international series, including Australia’s historic trip of Pakistan.

The latest arrangement is also expected to benefit PCB by exposing it to about 2.4 million Foxtel Group subscribers.

PCB has also struck partnerships with Etisalat, Flow Sports, Sky NZ, Sky Sports, Sony, SuperSport, and Willow TV to broadcast the high-octane PSL 7 in their respective regions.

Fans in Pakistan will be able to watch PSL 7 live on A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. In addition, the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be live streamed on ICC TV and Tapmad TV, which provide services in a variety of nations.

The PSL 2022 season will get off on January 27 with the first match at Karachi’s National Stadium. The seventh round of the PSL will have 34 matches in total.

PSL Live Streaming

Pakistan’s flagship T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), returns for its seventh season, which promises to be the biggest ever. Fans in Pakistan and across the world can watch all of the action from the PSL on a variety of platforms. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked tirelessly to broadcast PSL 7 across major live streaming sites and major TV broadcasters. The league will be aired globally via a variety of channels, including live mobile streaming, web streaming, and live TV broadcast.

PSL Live Streaming in Pakistan

1. PTV Sports
2. A-Sports
3. Ten Sports

PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming

ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK
2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK
3. Tapmad (AD-FREE) LINK
4. Cricwick (Android) LINK
5. Cricwick (IOS) LINK

PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers

The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.

1. ICC TV LINK
2. Tapmad TV LINK

Official TV Broadcasters for PSL Live Streaming 2022

Fans of PSL all over the world can also enjoy the action via live streaming on their mobile devices. The historic deals signed by the PCB with various broadcasters will help in promoting the brand of PSL and Pakistan’s international cricket. Following are the official live streaming partners for PSL 7 across the world.

Territory Channel
Australia Fox Sports
Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat
Caribbean Flow Sports
New Zealand Sky NZ
United Kingdom Sky Sports
South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony
Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports
North America Willow TV

PSL 2022 is set to commence from 27 January as defending champions, Multan Sultans, face former champions, Karachi Kings, in a highly anticipated encounter at National Stadium Karachi. PSL 7 will be played at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, as the fans in the country welcome back the league to the country. The final of PSL 2022 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 27 February.

How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches

Broadcaster Region
A Sports Pakistan
PTV Sports Pakistan
Ten Sports Pakistan
Daraz Pakistan
Tapmad Pakistan
CricWick Pakistan
Willow TV North America
Flow Sports Caribbean
Sky Sports United Kingdom
SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa
Sony South Asia except Pakistan
Etisalat Middle East and North Africa
Starz Play Middle East and North Africa
Fox Sports Australia
Sky Sport New Zealand
ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

