Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

KL Rahul is happy to take over as India’s Test captain

After Virat Kohli opted to step down, Indian opener KL Rahul, who will be his team's stand-in captain in the next ODI series against South Africa, has stated that he is ready to lead the Test side if given the opportunity.

Rahul

Indian opner KL Rahul. Image: AFP

“I had not given it a thought till the names came out, till the articles or news have been doing the rounds. Obviously, I had the opportunity to lead the Test side in Johannesburg and it was really special. The result did not go our way but it was a great learning experience for me and it would be something I will always be proud of.” Rahul said prior of the ODI series, according to CricTracker.

“Leading the country is always special for anyone and I am no different. Yes, it would be a huge responsibility if given to me (being the Test captain). It is something that is exciting, I am not really looking to anything forward, I am just focusing on the present.” He added.

“I stay balanced and take one game at a time. There were a lot of learnings from the 2nd Test. Hopefully, I can take lessons from MS and Virat and keep improving along my journey. I don’t really set targets. I just take one game at a time. The two great captains have shown us the way. We did exceptional things under Virat. It will be important for us to build on that,” he concluded.

