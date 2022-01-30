Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 06:48 pm

Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | LQ VS KK | Ball by Ball Updates

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 06:48 pm
Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | LQ VS PZ | Ball by Ball Updates

Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | LQ VS KK | Ball by Ball Updates

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s  Lahore Qalandars take on Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings, in Karachi .

Karachi Kings VS Lahore Qalandars - 1st Innings

  • End of 1st Over

    Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 Runs13 Run Rate0/14114 Remaining Balls
  • 1.7
    4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

  • 1.6

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

  • 1.5

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

  • 1.4
    4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

  • 1.3

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

  • 1.2
    4

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

  • 1.1
    1w

    Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan

    •  

    Fans can expect an exciting duel of cricket when Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars in the evening match on January 30, Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in Karachi.

    Karachi will attempt a comeback on Sunday after falling to defending champions Multan Sultan in their opening encounter. Batters must rediscover their rhythm after losing their wickets cheaply in the opening game. Kings made 124 runs against Multan and lost by seven wickets.

    Babar Azam and company will try to recover against Qalandars and move up the points table from last position.

    This season, the Lahore Qalandars have yet to put on a show. After placing sixth in the points table, the squad replaced Sohail Akhtar in the leadership group with Shaheen Shah Afridi. They’ve also made some good international acquisitions, including Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.

Read More

3 hours ago
Hania Aamir has been named Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and television actor, has been named...
3 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United | | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | PS Vs IU

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United | | Live Score Updates | Live...
10 hours ago
What went wrong for India in South Africa series?

India's cricket experts called for changes in the team after South Africa's...
10 hours ago
Waseem looks to add another feather in his cap

Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem’s journey has truly been inspirational where...
10 hours ago
Covid-hit France captain Dupont 'doing well', could return for Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday captain Antoine Dupont is...
10 hours ago
Winter Olympics threatened by climate change: report

Climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics, reducing the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Erin Holland and Ben Cutting
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Ben Cutting, watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an Australian all-rounder with Peshawar Zalmi, was wished...
‘I cried when I first read the script,’ says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad
18 mins ago
‘I cried when I first read the script,’ says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad

'Parizaad' the most popular and talked-about drama serial, finally ends. Fans are...
Kuwait to offer COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11
23 mins ago
Kuwait to offer COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait will start vaccinating children aged...
31 mins ago
Controversial LG Act: PSP chief Mustafa Kamal announces sit-in outside CM House

  Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600