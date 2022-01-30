Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | LQ VS KK | Ball by Ball Updates
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars take on Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings, in Karachi .
Pakistan Super League
Live6th Match
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
Qalandars chose to field.
Karachi Kings VS Lahore Qalandars - 1st Innings
End of 1st OverShaheen Shah Afridi 13 Runs13 Run Rate0/14114 Remaining Balls
- 1.74
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs
- 1.6
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs
- 1.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs
- 1.44
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs
- 1.3
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs
- 1.24
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs
- 1.11w
Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan
Fans can expect an exciting duel of cricket when Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars in the evening match on January 30, Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Karachi will attempt a comeback on Sunday after falling to defending champions Multan Sultan in their opening encounter. Batters must rediscover their rhythm after losing their wickets cheaply in the opening game. Kings made 124 runs against Multan and lost by seven wickets.
Babar Azam and company will try to recover against Qalandars and move up the points table from last position.
This season, the Lahore Qalandars have yet to put on a show. After placing sixth in the points table, the squad replaced Sohail Akhtar in the leadership group with Shaheen Shah Afridi. They’ve also made some good international acquisitions, including Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.
