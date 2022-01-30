Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | LQ VS KK | Ball by Ball Updates

End of 1st Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 Runs 13 Run Rate 0/14 114 Remaining Balls

1.7 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

1.6 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

1.5 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

1.4 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

1.3 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - no runs

1.2 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan - Four runs

1.1 1w Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Sharjeel Khan

Fans can expect an exciting duel of cricket when Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars in the evening match on January 30, Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi will attempt a comeback on Sunday after falling to defending champions Multan Sultan in their opening encounter. Batters must rediscover their rhythm after losing their wickets cheaply in the opening game. Kings made 124 runs against Multan and lost by seven wickets.

Babar Azam and company will try to recover against Qalandars and move up the points table from last position.

This season, the Lahore Qalandars have yet to put on a show. After placing sixth in the points table, the squad replaced Sohail Akhtar in the leadership group with Shaheen Shah Afridi. They’ve also made some good international acquisitions, including Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.