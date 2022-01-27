Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 01:17 pm

Lasith Malinga appointed as bowling strategy coach

malinga

Image Courtesy: AFP

Sri Lanka former pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for the Australia tour.

Malinga will assist Sri Lanka’s bowlers by giving tactical insight and technical skills to aid the on-field execution of strategic goals, according to a press statement issued by SLC.

The 38-years-old has previously served as the mentor of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. “We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop,” Malinga said after his appointment.

Rumesh Ratnayake, on the other hand, will remain as the team’s temporary head coach following Mickey Arthur’s departure.

Sri Lanka will face Australia in five Twenty20 Internationals. On February 11, the inaugural Twenty20 International will be played.

