Lionel Messi, 3 other PSG players test positive for novel Coronavirus

Paris-Saint Germain has on Sunday confirmed Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Argentina international Lionel Messi entered PSG from childhood club Barcelona in August. Defender Juan Bernat, backup goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who have contracted the virus.

PSG said in a statement that the four players were currently in isolation following their health protocols.

Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 2, 2022

On the other hand, Messi referenced Covid in his last Instagram post on Saturday, saying he was thankful for everything 2021 had brought him in a year in which ‘many people had suffered because of this s****y virus.’

The Argentine last played for PSG in their 1-1 draw with FC Lorient on December 22.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has registered more than 200,000 cases.