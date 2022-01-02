Lionel Messi, 3 other PSG players test positive for novel Coronavirus

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 06:14 pm
Lionel Messi COVID positive

Paris-Saint Germain has on Sunday confirmed Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Argentina international Lionel Messi entered PSG from childhood club Barcelona in August. Defender Juan Bernat, backup goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who have contracted the virus.

PSG said in a statement that the four players were currently in isolation following their health protocols.

On the other hand, Messi referenced Covid in his last Instagram post on Saturday, saying he was thankful for everything 2021 had brought him in a year in which ‘many people had suffered because of this s****y virus.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The Argentine last played for PSG in their 1-1 draw with FC Lorient on December 22.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has registered more than 200,000 cases.

