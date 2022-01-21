LLC: Complete schedule, teams, and match times

LLC: The first edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 will take place in Oman on January 20, 2022. Legends of the game will once again take the field to demonstrate their abilities in the T20 event.

The LLC title will be decided by a battle between three teams: the India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

Misbah ul Haq, the former Pakistan captain, will lead the Asia Lions, which will include seasoned players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the World Giants will be led by Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

Finally, Virender Sehwag, the courageous former opener, will lead the India Maharajas. Legendary Indian players will make up the team.

The competition will be played in a double round robin format over ten days, with the top two teams advancing to the final. All games will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman.

Complete schedule and match timings

Thu, Jan 20: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Fri, Jan 21: World Giants vs Asia Lions , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Sat, Jan 22: World Giants vs India Maharajas , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Sun, Jan 24: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Mon, Jan 26: India Maharajas vs World Giants , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Tue, Jan 27: Asia Lions vs World Giants , 8 PM IST

, 8 PM IST Wed, Jan 29: Final, 8 PM IST

Teams

Asia Lions

Misbah-ul-Haq(C), Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal(WK), Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants

Daren Sammy(C), Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin(WK), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag(C), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha(WK), Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari