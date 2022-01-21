Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 07:21 pm

LLC: Complete schedule, teams, and match times

LLC: The first edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 will take place in Oman on January 20, 2022. Legends of the game will once again take the field to demonstrate their abilities in the T20 event.

LLC

© LLC Twitter

LLC: The first edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 will take place in Oman on January 20, 2022. Legends of the game will once again take the field to demonstrate their abilities in the T20 event.

The LLC title will be decided by a battle between three teams: the India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

Misbah ul Haq, the former Pakistan captain, will lead the Asia Lions, which will include seasoned players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the World Giants will be led by Darren Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

Finally, Virender Sehwag, the courageous former opener, will lead the India Maharajas. Legendary Indian players will make up the team.

The competition will be played in a double round robin format over ten days, with the top two teams advancing to the final. All games will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman.

Complete schedule and match timings

  • Thu, Jan 20: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST
  • Fri, Jan 21: World Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST
  • Sat, Jan 22: World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST
  • Sun, Jan 24: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST
  • Mon, Jan 26: India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST
  • Tue, Jan 27: Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST
  • Wed, Jan 29: Final, 8 PM IST

Teams

Asia Lions

Misbah-ul-Haq(C), Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal(WK), Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants

Daren Sammy(C), Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin(WK), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag(C), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha(WK), Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Read More

6 hours ago
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here's the complete list of the fixtures

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has...
19 hours ago
Mark Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Thursday that South African head coach...
19 hours ago
LLC: Umar Gul pleased to be part of Legends League Cricket 2022

On Thursday, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his pleasure at...
19 hours ago
Haris Rauf reveals how he got MS Dhoni's shirt

On his official Twitter account, Pakistan's express fast bowler Haris Rauf recently...
19 hours ago
PSL 7: I don't perceive any major weaknesses in the Lahore Qalandars, says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is sure that his squad...
19 hours ago
Fatima Sana named in ICC Women's ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 seconds ago
Jamie Lynn Spears says helping Britney has ‘blew up in my face’

Jamie Lynn Spears is obstinate that she tried helping sister Britney when she was stuck...
Kanwal Aftab looks like a Disney Princess at her wedding reception
15 mins ago
Kanwal Aftab looks like a Disney Princess at her wedding reception

Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the popular TikTok stars of Pakistan, tied...
21 mins ago
Bat out of Hell Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

American singer Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74, the family...
Shaheen Afridi
23 mins ago
PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi promises a ‘new vibe’ for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Pakistan's bowling star Shaheen Afridi, who is captaining the Lahore...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement