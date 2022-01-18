LLC: Misbah-ul-Haq, Darren Sammy, and Virender Sehwag appointed as captains

LLC: Misbah Ul Haq, Darren Sammy, and Virender Sehwag are leading their respective teams in the Howzat Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 tournament, which begins on January 20th in Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Misbah Ul Haq, a former Stylist Pakistani batsman, will captain the Asia Lions team in the LLC T20 tournament. With players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, and Habibul Bashar, the Asia Lions teams appear to be far more powerful than any other. Tillakaratne Dilshan has been named vice captain of the Asia Lions. Arjuna Ranatunga, the 1996 ICC World Cup winning captain, has been named coach of the Asia Lions.

The World Giants will be led by Darren Sammy, a former Caribbean captain. Sammy was the captain of the Caribbean Primer League’s St. Lucia Zouks team (CPL). Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, Australian pacer Brett Lee, stylish English batsman Kevin Pietersen, South African leggie Imran Tahir, and others are among Sammy’s world-class cricketers. Jonty Rhodes, a South African batsman, will serve as the World Giants’ player-coach.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, who currently captains the Delhi Capitals and Kings Xi Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been named the skipper of the Indian Maharaja Team. As a top Indian cricketer, Sehwag has a wealth of experience leading teams, and his abilities will inspire the Indian Maharaja to compete in the LLC T20 competition.

Mohd. Kaif has been named as the team’s vice captain, alongside Sehwag. John Buchanan has also been appointed as a coach by the Maharaja of India. John has a successful track record as a coach of the Australian team in the past. In the early days of the IPL, he was the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the Howzat LLC T20 Tournament, says: “I can’t wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. It’s loved to see all the super stars comes together and fighting for the inaugural title of the league. This players are retired but they still very passionate about the cricket. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in next 10 days.”

“I am excited to see how everyone is involving together and use their hundred percent to win the trophy for their team. It’s going to be super thrilling experience for all cricket fans in Oman and all across the globe,” says Raman Raheja, CEO of Howzat LLC T20 league.

Former cricketers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, India and other cricketing nations will be divided into three teams for the first season of Howzat LLC, representing Asia and the rest of the world. Cricket fans all over the world will be able to witness the Legends of Cricket at their most competitive.

