LLC: Umar Gul pleased to be part of Legends League Cricket 2022

On Thursday, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his pleasure at reuniting with famous cricketers ahead of his participation in the Legends League Cricket 2022.

On Thursday, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his pleasure at reuniting with famous cricketers ahead of his participation in the Legends League Cricket 2022.

Gul took to Twitter to share photos from the match’s venue with former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yusuf, Azhar Mahmood, Kamran Akmal, former Sri Lankan cricketers Muttiah Muralitharan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and others.

He wrote in the caption that he is reliving his memories of playing with some of the world’s top cricketers. He was overjoyed to see his old friends and play the game with them once more.

“Reliving the old memories with the best in the game! Good to see them and play again with them,” Gul wrote.

Reliving the old memories with the best in the game! Good to see them and playing again with them. @llct20 pic.twitter.com/LFjGM2w2IK — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 20, 2022

It’s worth noting that the LLC 2022 kicks off today in Oman, with a number of former international cricketers competing alongside ex-Pakistani cricketers.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here