Lukaku’s comments leave Chelsea, Tuchel in awkward situation

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku said in an interview published on Thursday he is “not happy” at Chelsea after starting just eight league games this term.

Blues coach Thomas Tuchel has preferred a formation without the 28-year-old, who has suffered from injury and Covid-19 this season.

Lukaku joined the English side in August after winning Serie A with Inter Milan earlier this year.

“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia.

“But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.

“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up,” he added.

Lukaku made 10 assists and scored 24 times in the league as Inter claimed the Scudetto for the first time since 2010.

Chelsea paid £97.5 million ($131 million) for the ex-Manchester United attacker, who spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time,” Lukaku said in the interview which reportedly took place three weeks ago.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

Lukaku scored his ninth goal of the season in Wednesday’s draw with Brighton before Chelsea headed to third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel admitted on Friday that he was frustrated with the “noise” around Romelu Lukaku’s situation at Chelsea after the Belgium forward expressed his dissatisfaction with his role at the club.

The “surprised” Chelsea boss said he would sit down with the 28-year-old to discuss the issues but did not see any evidence that his player was unhappy.

The Daily Mail reported that Tuchel was questioned about Lukaku’s revelations in the question and answer session with the media on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Liverpool, manager Thomas Tuchel expressed disappointment over the development.

“We will talk with Lukaku openly behind closed doors,” he said. “I am surprised because I don’t see him unhappy — the opposite. We here can take the time to try to understand what is going on with Romelu, it does not reflect the daily attitude. Obviously, we don’t like it of course. It brings noise that we don’t need and it’s not helpful. We don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is. It is easy to take lines out of context, shorten lines, make headlines and then realise later that it is not so bad and maybe not what he meant.”