Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 12:42 am

Match officials for the U-19 World Cup 2022 announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the names of 22 match officials, including umpires and match referees, for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5.

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photo Source:Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the names of 22 match officials, including umpires and match referees, for the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5.

Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob are two Pakistani umpires.

After the teams have been established, the umpires and match referees for the knockout stages will be revealed. After the semi-finals, the schedules for the Plate and Super League finals will be finalised.

“The U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world’s most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the global stage.” ICC senior manager Adrian Griffith, statement on the ICC’s official website.

“We are committed to appointing the finest officials available and I have every confidence in the team travelling to West Indies for the U19 Cricket World Cup they will do a fine job. I wish them all the best,” he added.

Officials for the upcoming event are listed below:

Umpires

Asif Yaqoob, Allan Haggo, Arnold Maddela, Buddhi Pradhan, David McLean, David Millns, Emmerson Carington, Heath Kearns, Jacquline Williams, Mark Jameson, Martin Saggers, Nitin Bathi, Rahul Asher, Rashid Riaz, Rizwan Akram, Roland Black, Sameer Bandekar, Sarika Prasad, Vijay Prakash Mallela

Match Referees

Graeme Labrooy, Denavon Hayles, Phil Whitticase

Read More

1 hour ago
Shandong Taishan beats Shanghai Port to win CFA Cup

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Jadson's long-distance goal helped Shandong Taishan...
3 hours ago
In-Game Penalty For Slow Overrate In T20Is Under New ICC Rules

In both men's and women's T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has...
3 hours ago
Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov Qualify For Doubles Final of ATP World Ranking Championship

MELBOURNE: Aisam ul Haq of Pakistan and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan qualified...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Teams are strengthening their teams in preparation for PSL 2022

PSL 7: All teams have strengthened their squads for the Pakistan Super...
3 hours ago
‘No value of players’ Maham Tariq complains to Ramiz Raja

KARACHI: Pakistani international woman cricketer Maham Tariq has written a letter to...
4 hours ago
BBL 11: Ashton Turner’s magnificent 69 boosted Perth Scorchers to crush Sydney Sixers

BBL 11: Ashton Turner’s magnificent 69 boosted Perth Scorchers to crush Sydney...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prime Minister Imran Khan
8 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives ‘International Sports Personality’ award

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan famous all-rounder who is now the country's...
Israeli satellite begins testing technology to guard against cosmic radiation
19 mins ago
Israeli satellite begins testing technology to guard against cosmic radiation

JERUSALEM, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- TauSat-3, an Israeli satellite designed to test...
Salman Naseer
19 mins ago
Salman Naseer ‘standout’ promotions are highlighted in the audit

Salman Naseer, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board...
Haris Rauf and MS Dhoni
31 mins ago
Haris Rauf receives signed jersey from MS Dhoni

On and off the cricket field, Pakistan and India are arch-rivals, yet...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600