Match officials for the U-19 World Cup 2022 announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the names of 22 match officials, including umpires and match referees, for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5.

Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob are two Pakistani umpires.

After the teams have been established, the umpires and match referees for the knockout stages will be revealed. After the semi-finals, the schedules for the Plate and Super League finals will be finalised.

“The U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world’s most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the global stage.” ICC senior manager Adrian Griffith, statement on the ICC’s official website.

“We are committed to appointing the finest officials available and I have every confidence in the team travelling to West Indies for the U19 Cricket World Cup they will do a fine job. I wish them all the best,” he added.

Officials for the upcoming event are listed below:

Umpires

Asif Yaqoob, Allan Haggo, Arnold Maddela, Buddhi Pradhan, David McLean, David Millns, Emmerson Carington, Heath Kearns, Jacquline Williams, Mark Jameson, Martin Saggers, Nitin Bathi, Rahul Asher, Rashid Riaz, Rizwan Akram, Roland Black, Sameer Bandekar, Sarika Prasad, Vijay Prakash Mallela

Match Referees

Graeme Labrooy, Denavon Hayles, Phil Whitticase