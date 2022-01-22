Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again appointed as the brand ambassadors by the Quetta Gladiators for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Maya will be the ambassador for the sixth time, while Bilal has been chosen for the third time.

The Gladiators have had a tough time recently, since they have not been able to live up to expectations in the last two seasons, and have crashed out before the finals.

Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed remarked in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan that he hopes to turn things around for his club and that they can once again become winners.

Upon announcement of the appointment of the ambassadors by Gladiators, fans were delighted.

