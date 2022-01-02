Meet Pakistan cricket’s super fans

They support the Men-in-Green through thick and thin, regardless of the results

Sports has no meaning without fans. They are the ones who celebrate at times more passionately than the players and they are the ones who cheered athletes where things are going south.

In cricket, the importance of fans is even greater since the duration of the contest is longer than most of the other team sports.

But being a true fan of cricket is a little complicated compared to other sports where you have different leagues being played locally and a host of foreign stars showcase their talent.

Bol News had a chance to talk to some of the super fans in Pakistan cricket who travel all around the world to support the Men-in-Green, regardless of the results.

Chacha Cricket

Sufi Abdul Jalil, who is known as “Chacha Cricket”, is a familiar face to the millions of cricket fans in the world, in particular Pakistan. TV cameras always focus on him waving the flag in the crowd during the match.

Whenever the Green Caps are closing in on an exciting finish or are faced with a difficult challenge, the cameraman finds a way to show his expressions. He has been a super fan of the Pakistan cricket team for more than five decades and has travelled around the globe to support the national team.

Hailing from Sialkot, Abdul Jalil, while talking to Bol News, revealed that the famous last-ball six from Javed Miandad in Sharjah against India became the reason for his fame as well.

“I became famous during the same match in Sharjah because I was passionately cheering for Pakistan at the end moment and the camera was constantly focusing on my expressions,” he recalled. “Nothing can replace the joy of six from Miandad. I still get goosebumps when I see that match.”

Abdul Jalil, who has played club cricket, expressed his disappointment for not witnessing the Men-in-Green’s historic triumph against India in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup.

“My lifetime wish was to witness the defeat of India by Pakistan in a World Cup fixture,” he said. “That has been completed by Babar Azam and his boys. But unfortunately, I didn’t have a ticket of the match. Pakistan team manager did give me the ticket just before the start of the match and I’m thankful to them for both [for a ticket and historical victory].”

Chacha Cricket also highlighted the 2011 World Cup semi-final defeat against arch-rivals India as one of his unforgettable moments in supporting the Men-in-Green, as according to him, he sold his house to watch that match live in the stadium.

“I sold my house in Sialkot to support the Pakistan team in the 2011 World Cup in India,” he said. “I’ll not forget the Pakistan team’s collapse in the semifinal in Mohali. I still remember every moment of that match. We were playing so well. The chase was in our control and it seemed like we will chase the target before the 50 overs. But suddenly, the team collapsed and bowled out.”

Abdul Jalil complained about the lack of support from the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially since 2013 and believes that he must receive some sort of recognition from the government.

“In 2013, during the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz-led government, the PCB decided to stop my stipend which I was receiving from the time of former chairman Tauqeer Zia,” he revealed. “I’m thinking to request again in front of the new chairman Ramiz Raja to start my stipend as I am the oldest cheerleader of the team.”

He continued by saying: “My services have been acknowledged in the world as I got the Global award in 2019 as an ambassador of a Pakistan. The government needs to appreciate my effort at the government level too. I believe I deserve a national award just like so many actors and others who got it before.

Chota Chacha Cricket

Lahore-born Muhammad Yaseen is known as Chota Chacha Cricket. The 62-year-old started his cheerleading journey in 1999.

Formerly, he was associated with the Cacha Cricket which is why people named him ‘Chota Chacha Cricket’.

‘’Pakistan tour of India in 1999 was my first tour as a normal fan,” he said. “I enjoyed that tour a lot so I started visiting the grounds frequently to support my team. There, I met Cacha Cricket but now we have parted our ways.’’

Yaseen revealed that he didn’t marry due to his passion for supporting team Pakistan.

“Cricket is my only love and happiness,” he said. “I enjoy a lot sitting in the stands and cheering for the team. Now I don’t have parents and I’m a single man so what I do most of the time is visit the stadium and watch matches, be it local, domestic or international.”

He also revealed that he bears the travelling expenses himself. “I never go to any sponsor’s door to seek money,” he said. “Mostly I cover expenses myself and sometimes friends helped me.’’

Yaseen highlighted Shahid Afridi’s heroic performance in the 2014 Asia Cup tie against India as his all-time unforgettable moment while former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is his all-time favourite cricketer.

Chacha T20

Muhammad Zaman, also known as Chacha T20, is a resident of Hafizabad. He has been a celebrity in the cricketing world since 2009 and has travelled to different countries to watch the Pakistan cricket team live in action.

Zaman, 54, said that he wanted to join the army but due to lack of education, he couldn’t achieve that goal. However, he later moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he worked as a labourer and started cheering for the Pakistan team.

“I have not missed a cricket match held in the UAE since 2009,” said Zaman. “Pakistan was playing against New Zealand in a T20I game when I came here the first time to support our boys. I kept big moustaches and was then named Chacha T20.”

Just like Chacha Cricket, Zaman revealed that his trips are not sponsored by the PCB or any government.

“Mostly, I attend the matches on my own,” he said. “Sometimes, the companies sponsor my trips and support me. I run my kitchen from the cloth business in my hometown but to follow my passion [of watching matches in the stadium], it is just not enough.”

Zaman also revealed that Pakistan’s final victory in the 2012 Asia Cup was his unforgettable moment thus far in the journey of supporting the Men-in-Green.

In that fixture, pacer Aizaz Cheema bowled a heroic last over to secure a memorable two-run victory to lift the title in Dhaka.

Chacha Pakistani

Farooq Anjum, 42 years, famous as Chacha Pakistani, is a resident of Nankana Sahib, Punjab. He is supporting the Men-in-Green since 2012.

“I used to watch Chacha Cricket during matches on television and once I thought I should also support the Pakistan team inside the stadiums,” he said. “So in 2012, I took a leave from my government job and went to Dubai to support Pakistan team against England.”

Farooq is the most advanced among all cheerleaders as he successfully developed his fan base on different social media platforms in a short time.

“In all cheerleaders, I’m the only one who is actively using digital platforms,” he revealed. “I have over two million followers on Tik Tok, Snack Video, Likee, and YouTube. That is my strength. I am bearing my expenses from these applications’ earnings. I even got a sponsor for a match due to my huge digital presence.”

He further stated that to pursue his passion for supporting the team inside the stadium, he ended up leaving his full-time job.

“I usually faced issues at my working place due to the leaves,” he said. “So I left my office to follow my passion and I’m satisfied with my journey.’’

For Farooq, Pakistan’s win against India in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup remains the most memorable match.

“I entered the stadium after buying tickets in black,” he stated. “The stadium was full of Indian fans. But when Pakistan won, we had a great celebration.”

Cricket Pehlwan

Amjad Pehlwan is comparatively new to other cheerleaders. He started to cheer the Pakistan team in 2018. He is a former tape ball cricketer from Islamabad.

Amjad reveals that he had played tape ball cricket with many international players. “I played with Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Hafeez and many others. Even pacer Haris Rauf played in my captaincy.”

Talking about the struggles he faced while pursuing his passion, the 45-year-old believes that the PCB should do more to encourage people who are supporting team Pakistan.

“My financial condition is not great and now I work as a labourer in the vegetable market to earn for my family,” he said. “In the beginning, my family was not comfortable with my passion, especially my children as people used to laugh at them because of me. But I told them to ignore everyone because this is my passion and I will not leave this. I believe PCB should do more for people like me, at least arrange tickets for cheerleaders who came all the way to support the Pakistan team. Believe me, due to shouting in every match, we usually get sick due to a sore throat’’

Amjad also stated that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is his favourite player and that the Men-in-Green’s recent triumph against India is his most memorable match.

“I wish I could spend some time with him [Babar Azam] as he is my most favourite player,” he said. “We have changed the history [after beating India in the world event for the first time] and that’s why I will always remember it.”