Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Michael Hussey wants England to learn from India

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey believes England's Test team should be inspired by India, who overcame Australia in their own backyard despite fielding a second-string side devoid of major players.

Michael Hussey 

Former middle-order batter Mike Hussey. Photo: cricket

The full-strength English team has already lost the Ashes series, and the fourth Test in Sydney on the final day will require 358 more runs to win.

“This is what we love about Test cricket, you never know. Everyone had written India off last year. They were on their last leg, they were injured, but they found their spirit inside and I think England can draw inspiration from that,” On the Cricbuzz show, Hussey remarked

Hussey also mentioned the two English openers, who will have to perform particularly well on the fifth day to keep their spots in the lineup.

“There are some other great stories in there as well as Zak Crawley and Hameed are possibly playing for their careers. So there’s plenty of motivation for the English to show that spirit and fight,” Hussey said.

Hussey refrained from dismissing England’s chances of pursuing a huge target against a fearsome Australian onslaught.

“I’m not going to write them off yet, but it’s going to be very difficult. There are going to be big challenges along the way. The pitch is certainly not as good as it was last year and the Australian bowlers are probably a bit fresher than they were this time last year. So it’s in Australia’s favor without a doubt, but England I’m sure will not go down without a fight,” Hussey said.

