Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan to lay groundwork for football

England former striker Michael Owen arrived in Pakistan for a three-day tour, where he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar regarding the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) roadmap for the development of football in the country.

He will also meet Army Chief GeneralQamar Jawed Bajwa and attend a presidential dinner hosted by President Arif Alvi.

Owen will be addressing a press conference at the NED Unversity to lay the groundwork for Pakistan’s first soccer city.

“I am really excited to be at the helm of Pakistan’s largest football transformation program and delighted to be discharged with the responsibility to take football to a whole new level in Pakistan,” Michael Owen stated earlier.

“There is not much to say when England’s pride and joy takes the helm of efforts to revive football in Pakistan,” Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV, remarked. Michael has been a devoted servant to Liverpool, and his devotion and loyalty to Pakistan’s football success appear unwavering”.

“It is a great honor for Pakistan to welcome Michael Owen to a country which needs a professional direction with football. All I can say is exciting times with football lie ahead,” stated Yasir Mahmood, Group Chairman of GSV. All I can say is exciting times with football lie ahead.