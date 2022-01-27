Michael Owen inagurates first ever soccer city in Karachi

Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday, inaugurated the first-ever soccer city in the City of Lights, Karachi. He further added that his presence is proof that Pakistan is a safe country.

Owen arrived in Karachi from Islamabad on a private jet to be a part of the inauguration ceremony of the first soccer city at NED University.

While speaking to the media, Owen praised the hospitality of the country and said that he will spread the message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country to visit.

The Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, was also present, as were sponsors and members of the private enterprise.

Owen kicked off Soccer City by scoring on the campus football field.

Michael Owen will also pay a visit to the Lyari football stadium tomorrow.