Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:14 pm

Michael Owen inagurates first ever soccer city in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:14 pm
michael owen

Image Courtesy: File Photo

Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday, inaugurated the first-ever soccer city in the City of Lights, Karachi. He further added that his presence is proof that Pakistan is a safe country.

Read more: Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan to lay groundwork for football

Owen arrived in Karachi from Islamabad on a private jet to be a part of the inauguration ceremony of the first soccer city at NED University.

Advertisement

While speaking to the media, Owen praised the hospitality of the country and said that he will spread the message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country to visit.

The Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, was also present, as were sponsors and members of the private enterprise.

Owen kicked off Soccer City by scoring on the campus football field.

Michael Owen will also pay a visit to the Lyari football stadium tomorrow.

Read More

12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan | KK VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

The Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) will begin with a match...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: Security plan for Karachi has been designed for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sindh police issued a security plan for Karachi on Wednesday...
14 hours ago
Senior CPC official calls on global media to share Beijing 2022 stories

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC)...
16 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas saves ball girl from insect, watch

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek tennis player, reached the semi-finals after defeating 11th...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi unlikely to join Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new...
17 hours ago
PSL 2022: National Stadium Karachi is gearing up for PSL 7 opening ceremony, watch

PSL 2022: With the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s seventh edition 2022...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

england
10 mins ago
England lifts Omicron restrictions

LONDON: England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with...
moderna
23 mins ago
Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

WASHINGTON: US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun...
new mexico
34 mins ago
New Mexico governor becomes substitute teacher amid Covid shortage

LOS ANGELES: The governor of New Mexico started work Wednesday as a...
39 mins ago
Hira Mani looks elegant in recent photo shoot

Actress Hira Mani is back to work after fully recovering from covid-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement