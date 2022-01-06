Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not included in Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time finest Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, is widely regarded as one of, if not the finest, batters to have ever played the gentleman's game. The Master Blaster's discography speaks for itself. During his international career, Tendulkar has amassed 15,921 runs in ODIs and 18,426 runs in Tests. Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 100 international hundreds and 201 wickets across all forms.

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. © India

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, is widely regarded as one of, if not the finest, batters to have ever played the gentleman’s game. The Master Blaster’s discography speaks for itself. During his international career, Tendulkar has amassed 15,921 runs in ODIs and 18,426 runs in Tests. Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 100 international hundreds and 201 wickets across all forms.

Despite all of the facts and figures, Tendulkar did not include himself in his best-ever playing XI.

Recently, the Master Blaster selected his finest Playing XI from a list of some of cricket’s most famous players, which caught many off guard because he not only missed out on his own name, but also on a slew of other prominent names.

Notable absences from Sachin’s all-time playing XI include MS Dhoni, the finest captain to have lead the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, the run machine, famous spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the wall of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, and many others.

Tendulkar’s playing XI included legends Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, and Sourav Ganguly in the middle order. Sachin chose Australian great Adam Gilchrist to play wicket-keeper. Harbhajan Singh, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGrath are among the best bowlers chosen by the tiny maestro.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, and Glenn McGrath.

Read More

16 mins ago
"I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and in IPL with RCB," says AB de Villiers

Former South African legend AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms...
43 mins ago
PSL 7: Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary...
6 hours ago
Nadal back with patchy win in Australian Open warm-up

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal stepped up his return from Covid and injury with a patchy...
7 hours ago
Swiatek thrashes US Open finalist Fernandez

ADELAIDE: Iga Swiatek showcased her Australian Open credentials with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of...
7 hours ago
Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ: The Africa Cup of Nations, kicking off Sunday in Cameroon after a delay...
7 hours ago
Morikawa tries to overtake Rahm for No. 1 in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES: Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa tries to overtake Jon Rahm for the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
ECP’s report removed mask from PM Imran Khan’s face: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the staggering revelations...
USD TO PKR
5 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
UN official reiterates support for Libya's elections commission
9 mins ago
UN official reiterates support for Libya’s elections commission

TRIPOLI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior United Nations official on Wednesday...
President Alvi
14 mins ago
President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600