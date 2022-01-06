MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not included in Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time finest Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, is widely regarded as one of, if not the finest, batters to have ever played the gentleman's game. The Master Blaster's discography speaks for itself. During his international career, Tendulkar has amassed 15,921 runs in ODIs and 18,426 runs in Tests. Sachin Tendulkar has a total of 100 international hundreds and 201 wickets across all forms.

Despite all of the facts and figures, Tendulkar did not include himself in his best-ever playing XI.

Recently, the Master Blaster selected his finest Playing XI from a list of some of cricket’s most famous players, which caught many off guard because he not only missed out on his own name, but also on a slew of other prominent names.

Notable absences from Sachin’s all-time playing XI include MS Dhoni, the finest captain to have lead the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, the run machine, famous spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the wall of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, and many others.

Tendulkar’s playing XI included legends Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, and Sourav Ganguly in the middle order. Sachin chose Australian great Adam Gilchrist to play wicket-keeper. Harbhajan Singh, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGrath are among the best bowlers chosen by the tiny maestro.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, and Glenn McGrath.