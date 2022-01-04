Muhammad Hafeez’s “memorable career” praised by cricket community and fans, who wish him “happy retirement”
KARACHI: After quitting from Test cricket in 2018, former Pakistan Test captain Muhammad Hafeez has chosen to retire from international cricket.
Hafeez played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20s for Pakistan throughout his 18-year career. He’s also appeared in 210 first-class games.
In all three formats of the game, the all-rounder captained the national team.
In 392 international matches, Muhammad Hafeez scored 12789 runs and claimed 253 wickets.
Muhammad Hafeez’s “memorable career” has been praised by the cricket community and fans, who wish him a “happy retirement.”
Many Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Hafeez on his retirement from international cricket.
Babar Azam
“A memorable career comes to an end. I have learnt a lot from @mhafeez22 bhai and his experiences. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor!” Babar Azam tweeted.
Fakhar Zaman
“The most selfless cricketer retires. You were always a helping hand and a well-wisher. The Cricket world will surely miss you. Lots of prayers for you and your second innings @mhafeez22 Bhai.” Fakhar Zaman tweeted.
Umar Gul
“We started our career together and since that day, i have known u to be one of the most kindest and straightforward person. U have given so much to the world of cricket during these years n we will surely miss watchn u play for Pakistan. Wishing u prosperity ahead. @MHafeez22” Umar Gul tweeted.
Bazid Khan
“Congratulations on your career. Hopefully another exciting journey awaits” Bazid Khan tweeted.
Saeed Ajmal
“Congratulations on a wonderful career Professor saab. Best of Luck for the future” Saeed Ajmal tweeted.
Wahab Riaz
“Congratulations on an amazing career and for all your services for Pakistan cricket, lots of great memories. Prayers and best wishes for the future. Happy retirement Professor @MHafeez22” Wahab Riaz tweeted.
Kamran Akmal
“Oye Ustaada @MHafeez22 great international career MaShAllah…You have been an outstanding player & a team mate.Thank you for serving Pakistan cricket. All the very best for future Happy Retirement Ustaad G!” Kamran Akmal tweeted.
