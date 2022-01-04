Muhammad Hafeez’s “memorable career” praised by cricket community and fans, who wish him “happy retirement”

KARACHI: After quitting from Test cricket in 2018, former Pakistan Test captain Muhammad Hafeez has chosen to retire from international cricket.

Hafeez played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20s for Pakistan throughout his 18-year career. He’s also appeared in 210 first-class games.

In all three formats of the game, the all-rounder captained the national team.

In 392 international matches, Muhammad Hafeez scored 12789 runs and claimed 253 wickets.

Muhammad Hafeez’s “memorable career” has been praised by the cricket community and fans, who wish him a “happy retirement.”

Many Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Hafeez on his retirement from international cricket.

Babar Azam

“A memorable career comes to an end. I have learnt a lot from @mhafeez22 bhai and his experiences. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor!” Babar Azam tweeted.

Fakhar Zaman

“The most selfless cricketer retires. You were always a helping hand and a well-wisher. The Cricket world will surely miss you. Lots of prayers for you and your second innings @mhafeez22 Bhai.” Fakhar Zaman tweeted.

