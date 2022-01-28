Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:21 pm

Muhammad Rizwan Jokes on Kings for Keeping Him on the Bench in Previous PSL Seasons

Before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season began, Mohammad Rizwan was named Multan Sultans’ captain and led them to their first PSL title. His time with the Karachi Kings was one of the worst periods of his career, he believes, but he has since come a long way.

From PSL 2018 until PSL 2020, he was a member of the Karachi Kings. Rizwan, despite Karachi Kings’ success in the PSL during this period, spent much of his time in the dugout.

Last night, Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 52 runs off 47 balls to lead Multan Sultans to a convincing win over his previous team in the first match of the PSL 2022.

During the post-match press conference, Rizwan thanked the Multan Sultans organisation for their faith in him, but he also poked fun at the Karachi Kings franchise.

He said: “For three years, I was someone who was on the sidelines of PSL, deemed not good enough to play. But when the right time came, I was not only picked by Multan Sultans but also made captain and we became PSL champions”.

 

