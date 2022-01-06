Nadal back with patchy win in Australian Open warm-up

AFP News Agency

06th Jan, 2022. 01:00 pm
nadal

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during his men’s singles match against Ricardas Berankis of Lituania at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 6, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal stepped up his return from Covid and injury with a patchy win over qualifier Ricardas Berankis at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament on Thursday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion launched his Australian Open preparations with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the second round, his first singles match on the ATP Tour since August.

The 35-year-old, who tested positive for Covid last month, was in action just as his rival Novak Djokovic was facing deportation from Australia.

Nadal, who suffered a foot injury last year and sat out Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021, received a first-round bye at the Melbourne Summer Set before meeting Lithuania’s 104th-ranked Berankis.

Nadal, who played doubles on Tuesday, looked in good touch early on and wrapped up the first set comfortably, breaking Berankis twice.

The Spaniard broke Berankis early in the second set and looked on track for a straightforward win when he led 5-2, only for his serve to go off the boil and allow the Lithuanian back into the match.

Berankis levelled the set at 5-5 before Nadal at last held serve, then broke once more to wrap up victory.

He will now play either Australia’s Alexei Popyrin or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Read more: Spain shrug off Nadal absence to beat Norway at ATP Cup

Read More

8 mins ago
Swiatek thrashes US Open finalist Fernandez

ADELAIDE: Iga Swiatek showcased her Australian Open credentials with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of...
20 mins ago
Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ: The Africa Cup of Nations, kicking off Sunday in Cameroon after a delay...
34 mins ago
Morikawa tries to overtake Rahm for No. 1 in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES: Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa tries to overtake Jon Rahm for the...
40 mins ago
Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel warned Chelsea their League Cup semi-final against Tottenham is not over...
47 mins ago
Patient Khawaja scores century on Test return to pummel England

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja scored a memorable century on his return to Test cricket to...
1 hour ago
Djokovic appeals deportation after Australia cancels visa

MELBOURNE - Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic fought against deportation from...