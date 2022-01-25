Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm

Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over Netherlands

Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third ODI in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm
Afghanistan vs Netherlands

Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C) watches during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Netherlands at the Asian Sports City Stadium in Doha on January 25, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third ODI in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

As the Afghans reached 254-5 from their 50 overs, Najibullah Zadran hammered a 59-ball 71, before their spinners induced a Dutch crash from 103-0 to 179 all out.

Afghanistan’s 75-run victory was their sixth in as many games, moving them up to fifth place in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.

The top eight nations would be automatically qualified for the international event in India next year.

Afghanistan has participated in both ODI World Cups in the last two years.

For the third time in the series, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team batted first, with Riaz Hussain and Rahmat Shah hitting 50 and 48 runs, respectively.

Najibullah’s innings gave the momentum for a tough total, with eight fours and three sixes.

With a 103-run opening stand between Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann, the Netherlands got off to a flying start in their pursuit.

But, on his ODI debut, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad trapped Tonga-born wicket-keeper Edwards lbw for 54 to start a run of wickets.

Rashid Khan sacked Ackermann for 81 points, and the Netherlands offered little else in the way of resistance.

Qais, a 21-year-old who has starred in T20 franchise cricket all over the world, claimed the final two wickets to end with 3-32.

Brief scores

Afghanistan 254-5 from 50 overs (Najibullah 71, Hussan 50)

Netherlands 179 all out from 42.4 overs (Ackermann 81, Edwards 54; Qais 3-32)

Read More

5 hours ago
Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the world's most well-known MMA fighters, has delivered...
7 hours ago
"See you soon", says Erin Holland as she en routes to Pakistan

Cricket presenter Erin Holland announced on her Twitter handle that she will...
8 hours ago
PCB ensures safe and secure tour for visiting team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks with...
20 hours ago
'We will beat India again in Melbourne', says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhter, a former Pakistani fast bowler, believes that Pakistan will win the match...
20 hours ago
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja lauded Pakistan's 'incredible 3'

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan's...
20 hours ago
Harsha Bhogle says, 'Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan' after Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan got ICC Awards

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
10 mins ago
Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant’s jacket, ‘Aaj full sleeves’

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land's End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin
12 mins ago
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes,...
13 mins ago
Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for saying she doesn’t write her own songs

Taylor Swift has severely criticized Damon Albarn, lead singer of Blur and later...
Chinese premier stresses prioritizing stability in economic development
21 mins ago
Chinese premier stresses prioritizing stability in economic development

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed prioritizing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement