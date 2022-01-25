Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over Netherlands

Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third ODI in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C) watches during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Netherlands at the Asian Sports City Stadium in Doha on January 25, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

As the Afghans reached 254-5 from their 50 overs, Najibullah Zadran hammered a 59-ball 71, before their spinners induced a Dutch crash from 103-0 to 179 all out.

Afghanistan’s 75-run victory was their sixth in as many games, moving them up to fifth place in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.

The top eight nations would be automatically qualified for the international event in India next year.

Afghanistan has participated in both ODI World Cups in the last two years.

For the third time in the series, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team batted first, with Riaz Hussain and Rahmat Shah hitting 50 and 48 runs, respectively.

Najibullah’s innings gave the momentum for a tough total, with eight fours and three sixes.

With a 103-run opening stand between Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann, the Netherlands got off to a flying start in their pursuit.

But, on his ODI debut, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad trapped Tonga-born wicket-keeper Edwards lbw for 54 to start a run of wickets.

Rashid Khan sacked Ackermann for 81 points, and the Netherlands offered little else in the way of resistance.

Qais, a 21-year-old who has starred in T20 franchise cricket all over the world, claimed the final two wickets to end with 3-32.

Brief scores

Afghanistan 254-5 from 50 overs (Najibullah 71, Hussan 50)

Netherlands 179 all out from 42.4 overs (Ackermann 81, Edwards 54; Qais 3-32)