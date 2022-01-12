Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

12th Jan, 2022. 10:06 am

New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

west indies

Image Courtesy: Twitter

KINGSTON: West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest of their one-day international series after Tuesday’s second match was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the tourists’ camp.

The second ODI will now be played on Thursday, with the third and final ODI taking place three days later.

Both matches will take place at Sabina Park in Kingston.

A Cricket Ireland statement said: “The rescheduling occurred following five Covid-19 positive cases, as well as injuries in the Ireland camp leaving the Ireland squad depleted.”

The revised fixture list means the one-off scheduled Twenty20 international has been cancelled to avoid impacting on the West Indies’ travel plans and subsequent fixtures.

The ODI matches form part of the World Cup Super League, with both teams looking to gain points to earn them an automatic qualifying place for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 following their 24-run win in the first ODI on Saturday.

Read more: No home farewell as Gayle left out of West Indies squad for Ireland, England series

