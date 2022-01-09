‘No value of players’ Maham Tariq complains to Ramiz Raja

KARACHI: Pakistani international woman cricketer Maham Tariq has written a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and women cricket head Tania Mallick protesting selection inequity.

Maham complains in her letter to the PCB chairman and women’s cricket head about the long-standing injustice she has faced. She also accused senior players of acting inappropriately with juniors.

“Fed up of sitting on the bench,” Maham complaint.

Maham has resigned from the women’s training camp ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in March-April this year, according to reports. It should be mentioned that the training camp began on Saturday at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre (HPC).

A total of 34 players have been split into two teams, each of which will compete in the tri-series alongside the boys’ squad.

From Monday, 50-over practise matches will be held at NSK and HPC.