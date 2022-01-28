Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:38 pm

Pakistan U19 to face Australia U19 in today’s quarter-final

pakistan

Image Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo

Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 will lock horns in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua today at 06:00 pm PST.

All-rounder Qasim Akram-led Men in Green demonstrated their brilliance, skill, and ability by easily defeating Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea to win a quarter-final meeting with Australia.

In preparation for their match against Australia in Antigua, Pakistan has been working hard in the gym. Pakistan completed their group matches in Trinidad on a good note, defeating Papua New Guinea by nine wickets.

In the match against Papua New Guinea, Muhammad Shehzad took five wickets as Pakistan thrashed their opponents for just 50 runs.

Maaz Sadaqat’s all-around effort helped the squad to a 24-run victory over Afghanistan, while opener Haseebullah’s century and pacer Awais Ali’s six-for helped the side to a 115-run victory.

Awais is now third on the tournament’s wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches), while Haseebullah is ninth on the tournament’s run-takers list (155 runs in three matches).

Pakistan has finished third in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which began in 1988 and switched to a biannual format in 1998.

