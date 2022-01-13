Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 10:24 pm

Pat Cummins is looking forward to Pakistan tour, ‘looking really positive’

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test skipper and renowned bowler, is looking forward to the upcoming Pakistan tour, which will take place in March and April of this year.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. © Pakistan Today

The 28-year-old also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts in organising the tour.

“Still a bit to work through … but at this stage it’s all looking really positive,” Cummins was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. “The amount of work the PCB has put into it is fantastic,”

The right-armer also believes that the majority of Australia’s cricketers will travel to Pakistan, but he will respect the views of those who do not.

“It’s shaping up as, I think just about everyone — if not all — will go,” he said. “If some players need to make a choice, it’s absolutely fine that they won’t be there.”

“Still got a bit of water to go under the bridge, a bit more info to gather and get around to everyone,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already released the schedule for Australia’s first visit to Pakistan since 1998, which will comprise three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

