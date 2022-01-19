Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 12:22 am

PBF forcibly took bribe from me, says Muhammad Waseem, watch

KARACHI: Pakistan's great boxer and WBC Silver World Champion Muhammad Waseem said in an interview that he was forced to bribe Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) officials for sponsorship deals.

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem. © Daily Scoop TV Twitter

During an interview, Waseem revealed alarming allegations about the state of professional boxing in Pakistan while recounting his journey from the streets of Quetta to the world stage.

“In order to gain the sponsorship, President PBF pushed me to sign a contract stipulating that I would have to pay 20% of whatever amount I received, be it match fees or monthly allowance,” he said.

“I had no choice but to pay the bribe as I was afraid they would ruin my career, as they had thousands of other promising fighters before me,” he added.

Following this, the famous boxer appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the problem in order to salvage the careers of aspiring boxers.

Waseem also spoke about his journey from overcoming adversity in his early boxing career to winning the WBC Silver title.

Wasim is now the world’s number one flyweight fighter, according to the WBA. He is also the only two-time world boxing champion from Pakistan.

