Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja lauded Pakistan’s ‘incredible 3’

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan's 'incredible 3', which includes Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am
Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja. © Cricket Pakistan YouTube

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan’s ‘incredible 3’, which includes Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

After Babar Azam was awarded International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Cricketer of the Year, Shaheen Shah Afridi was awarded ICC Cricketer of the Year, and Mohammad Rizwan was awarded ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, Ramiz expressed his gratitude.

“#incredible3 The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning… @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 @iShaheenAfridi @ICCAwards,” wrote Ramiz on his official Twitter account.

Danny Morrison, a former New Zealand fast who is now a well-known commentator, hailed the Pakistan three as well.

‘Green Machine’ have done the ‘Men’s Trifecta’ @iShaheenAfridi in on the act with Babar & Rizwan.. @ICC,” he wrote.

