Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

PCB: Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander applied for coaching role

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received applications from foreign players for various coaching positions, including England's Toby Radford, Ian Pont, and Albie Morkel.

Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander

Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander. © cricwick

Radford, who has previously worked with the West Indies national team and is the head of Bangladesh’s High Performance (HP) unit, has applied for the position of National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), while former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel has expressed interest in the position of power-hitting coach.

Ian Pont, Vernon Philander, and Stephen Jones have also indicated an interest in the post of bowling coach.

The PCB advertised for coaching personnel for the national men’s squad in December. The deadline for applications was the 24th of January.

Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja will make the final decision on the hiring.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the National High-Performance Center’s Head (NHPC) of International Player Development, also quit a few days ago.

