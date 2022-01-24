PCB issues new playing conditions for PSL and fans

PCB issued new new playing conditions for PSL and fans. Image: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released fresh points of amendment for the PSL 2022 playing conditions as well as general recommendations for fans.

The seventh instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on January 27 at the National Stadium, Karachi and will conclude on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The PCB has asked the fans to purchase the tickets online. The board further added that the tickets can be bought from the nearest M&P Courier outlets.

Some of the amendments to the playing conditions issued by the PCB are:

If a team loses players due to positive results, it can seek the Technical Committee’s approval for replacement players from the reserve pool of players (Clause 1.2.5.1).

A team must have at least 13 players who are Covid-19 negative in order for a match to take place (Clause 1.2.5.2).

The starting lineup must consist of at least seven and no more than eight local players, one of whom must be an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by Covid to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will be waived to the necessary extent (Clause 1.2.5).

The fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings (Clause 13.8).

There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared champion (Clause 16.11.1).

The television umpire will call no balls (Clause 21.5).

