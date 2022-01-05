Post Page Banner Ad

05th Jan, 2022. 07:28 pm

PCB officials’ high salaries have been exposed

The list of lavish salaries paid to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employees was made public on Wednesday when the statistics were provided to the National Assembly's standing committee.

Foreign physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon, who earns little over Rs. 2 million per month, has been identified as the highest-paid PCB official. Saqlain Mushtaq, the PCB’s head coach, and Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, the PCB’s chief selector, earn slightly over Rs. 1.3 million and Rs. 1 million, respectively.

PCB’s expenses, which comprised statements of financial transactions, official travels, and general expenditure, were previously brought to the attention of the National Assembly’s standing committee, as previously reported.

The substantial salaries have now been revealed, showing that most PCB officials not only receive a lot of money but also benefit from other privileges provided by the PCB.

Sami Burney, Director of Media and Communications, and Nadeem Khan, Director of High-Performance, each receive Rs. 1.3 million per month, while Zakir Khan, Director of International Cricket Operations, earns Rs. 0.85 million per month.

Javed Murtaza, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro all make somewhat more than Rs. 1.2 million each.

Serena Agha, the Director of Human Resources, and Asif Mehmood, the Director of Security and Anti-Corruption, both receive a salary of Rs. 0.85 million.

Finally, the compensation for both GM Logistics and GM Finance and Accounts is Rs. 0.6 million. Asad Mustafa and Ateeque Rasheed, respectively, hold the roles.

CEOs of Provisional Cricket Association teams all earn Rs. 0.5 million which includes Muhammad Abdul Sabur (Souther Punjab), Anwar Saleem Kasi (Balochistan), Babar Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Najeeb Sadiq (Northern), and Abdullah Khurram Niazi (Central Punjab).

In addition, PCB officials are eligible for additional benefits such as a car, petrol, mobile balance, and more.

PCB is also in charge of 23 cars, the details of which have been submitted with the standing committee. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja received a 2021 Honda BRV, while CEO Saqlain Mushtaq received a 2019 Honda Civic and Saqlain Mushtaq received a 2014 Honda City.

